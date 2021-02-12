SafeCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $40.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $40.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,608.68 or 1.00146468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00043996 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.46 or 0.01117943 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.34 or 0.00362525 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.00227172 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00078422 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001882 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.