Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

Shares of SAFE traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.71. The stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,879. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.09. Safehold has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $84.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31 and a beta of -0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.03%.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

