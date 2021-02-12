Safeland (LON:SAF) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Safeland plc (LON:SAF)’s share price dropped 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49). Approximately 2,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

The firm has a market cap of £5.54 million and a PE ratio of 5.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.63.

Safeland Company Profile (LON:SAF)

Safeland plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trade, refurbishment, development, investment, and fund management of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Trading & Management, and Property Investment segments. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

