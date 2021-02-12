salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,411 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $87,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $241.03. 27,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,649. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.52. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.54 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,114,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

