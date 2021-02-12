salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,310 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $240.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.55 and its 200 day moving average is $234.52.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $213,857.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,114,755. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

