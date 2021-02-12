Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Update

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the January 14th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,702. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 228,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 47,809 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 37,640 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.