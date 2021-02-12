Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 60,668 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $14,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

IJT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.99. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,655. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.90 and its 200 day moving average is $110.92. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.68 and a one year high of $134.68.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

