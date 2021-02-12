Salomon & Ludwin LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 135.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 383,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,103,000 after buying an additional 103,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,742,531. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

