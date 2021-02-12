Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $11.95 Million Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,529 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 381.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000.

NASDAQ PEY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.45. 1,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,898. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $19.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

