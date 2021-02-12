Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $25.50 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.7% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 153,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,691. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03.

