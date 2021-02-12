Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $6.49 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,795 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 36,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $94.19.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

