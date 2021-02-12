Salomon & Ludwin LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.58. 229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,242. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $300.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.00.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

