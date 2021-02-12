Salomon & Ludwin LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $40,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 222,502 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 663.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 218,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,621,000 after acquiring an additional 190,259 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 719.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,135,000 after acquiring an additional 165,516 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,168,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,443,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.56. 9,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,043. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $133.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.54 and a 200-day moving average of $120.73.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.