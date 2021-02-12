Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 255,247 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 294.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,247 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $24,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 287,648 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 361,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after buying an additional 282,188 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after buying an additional 209,438 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,138,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 246,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after buying an additional 185,006 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.00. 4,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,014. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average is $69.36. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $79.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

