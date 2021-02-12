Salomon & Ludwin LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.95. 35,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,603. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $436.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.79. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $463.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.