Salomon & Ludwin LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.5% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 788,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,002 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.71. 12,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,664. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.41. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $268.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

