Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 6,302 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.03. The stock had a trading volume of 962,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,370,291. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $230.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.