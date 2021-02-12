Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 7,268 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 2.0% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,820,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,899,000 after purchasing an additional 264,714 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,196,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.96. 13,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,039. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $111.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.63.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

