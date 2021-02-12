Salomon & Ludwin LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $720,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $124.18. The stock had a trading volume of 57,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,240. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $124.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

