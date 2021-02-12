San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.5% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,054,000. Vicus Capital grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Amazon.com by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,262.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,230.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3,197.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.