Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) Short Interest Up 128.1% in January

Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, an increase of 128.1% from the January 14th total of 68,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Shares of SBG stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,580. Sandbridge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

