Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%.

SAND stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 55,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 161.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

