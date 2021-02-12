Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAND. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,783. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 433,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,534,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

