Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

NYSE:SAR opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $270.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.