Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Savara posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Savara.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SVRA. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

SVRA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.75. 458,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,068. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $94.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Savara has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Savara by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Savara by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Savara during the third quarter valued at about $409,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

