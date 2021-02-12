SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $19,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.56.

Shares of SBAC opened at $265.02 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,766.68 and a beta of 0.21.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

