SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of SBA Communications worth $40,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SBA Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SBA Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.56.

Shares of SBAC opened at $265.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.73 and its 200-day moving average is $293.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,766.68 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

