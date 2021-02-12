Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the January 14th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SCYYF remained flat at $$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 96,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,492. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Scandium International Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

About Scandium International Mining

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

