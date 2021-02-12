Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the January 14th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SCYYF remained flat at $$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 96,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,492. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Scandium International Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.
About Scandium International Mining
