Scapa Group plc (SCPA.L) (LON:SCPA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $146.00

Scapa Group plc (SCPA.L) (LON:SCPA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $146.00 and traded as high as $223.50. Scapa Group plc (SCPA.L) shares last traded at $223.00, with a volume of 1,281,965 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 193.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61.

About Scapa Group plc (SCPA.L) (LON:SCPA)

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers wound dressings and topical skin care solutions; first aid and personal care products; skin adhesives and medical-grade substrates; and customize adhesive formulations for various applications.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Scapa Group plc (SCPA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scapa Group plc (SCPA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.