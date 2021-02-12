Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SBGSY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.95. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

