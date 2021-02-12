Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.33. 93,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

