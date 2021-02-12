Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.38

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.38 and last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 96643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

