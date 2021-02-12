Schneider Electric S.E.’s (SBGSY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.33. 93,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.