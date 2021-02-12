Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $280.10

Shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.10 and traded as low as $276.00. Schroder Income Growth Fund shares last traded at $276.50, with a volume of 5,372 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 280.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £188.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30.

Get Schroder Income Growth Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.