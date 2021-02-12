Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Shares Gap Up to $37.10

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.10, but opened at $38.65. Schroder UK Public Private Trust shares last traded at $37.45, with a volume of 378,224 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £340.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.75.

Get Schroder UK Public Private Trust alerts:

In other Schroder UK Public Private Trust news, insider Jane Tufnell sold 280,000 shares of Schroder UK Public Private Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46), for a total transaction of £98,000 ($128,037.63).

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Public Private Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Public Private Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.