Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,268 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.9% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,313,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 38,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.71. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

