Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Trading 5.6% Higher

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) shares traded up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.12 and last traded at $44.01. 455,739 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 228,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.