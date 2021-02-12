Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Trading Up 5.6%

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares were up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.08 and last traded at $47.90. Approximately 454,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 720,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 28,470.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $168,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

