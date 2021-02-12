Scotiabank Increases Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$12.00

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VII. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.41.

VII opened at C$8.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.16. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -2.55. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$479.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

