Scotiabank Raises Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$126.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$114.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$128.13.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$110.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$86.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.04. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$34.00 and a 12-month high of C$112.89.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

