ScPrime (SCP) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.01 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $11,204.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00060639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.98 or 0.00287027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00064926 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.29 or 0.01119362 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00104852 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057772 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,415,557 coins and its circulating supply is 32,731,946 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.