Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.97, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 74.87% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Shares of NYSE:SCU traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.08. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,150. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $226,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $58,857.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,475 shares in the company, valued at $97,319.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCU shares. TheStreet raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.