SDX Energy (OTCMKTS:SDRYF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.26

SDX Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:SDRYF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.26. SDX Energy shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 40,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

SDX Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDRYF)

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interests in the NW Gemsa and Block-H Meseda development/producing concessions; 12.75% working interest in the South Ramadan development concession; and 55% working interest in the South Disouq exploration concession that are located in Egypt.

