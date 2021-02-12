Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,030 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,172 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of SEA worth $37,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,409 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $330,065,000 after acquiring an additional 756,052 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in SEA by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,131,315 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $174,268,000 after acquiring an additional 134,583 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $158,608,000 after acquiring an additional 211,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $154,791,000 after acquiring an additional 762,438 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.58.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $274.63 on Friday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $281.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.92.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

