SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price Up 5.8%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 3,205,927 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,474,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $54.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 48.18% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in SeaChange International by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 68,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

