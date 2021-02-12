Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Short Interest Down 63.2% in January

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 490,200 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the January 14th total of 1,330,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SDRLF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 385,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,374. Seadrill has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.29.

Get Seadrill alerts:

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.