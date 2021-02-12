Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Shares Down 8.3%

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)’s share price was down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 385,874 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 343,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.47.

Seadrill Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.

