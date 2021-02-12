Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Lowered to $192.00 at SVB Leerink

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target dropped by SVB Leerink from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

SGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $172.02 on Friday. Seagen has a 52 week low of $90.57 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.63.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagen will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,747,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,017 shares of company stock valued at $31,701,673. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Seagen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

