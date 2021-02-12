Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Lowered to $168.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $177.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

SGEN opened at $172.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.63.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total value of $3,810,237.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

