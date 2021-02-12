Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Lowered to $168.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $177.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.
SGEN opened at $172.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.63.
In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total value of $3,810,237.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.
Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.