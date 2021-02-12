Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Lowered to $173.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $10.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.45. 15,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,219. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $90.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.63.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total value of $3,810,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

