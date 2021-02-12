Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Lowered to $173.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.
NASDAQ SGEN traded down $10.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.45. 15,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,219. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $90.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.63.
In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total value of $3,810,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.
Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.